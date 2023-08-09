Francisco Lindor and Mike Tauchman will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs meet at Citi Field on Wednesday, at 7:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.

Chicago ranks ninth in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 579 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.0 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.283 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in four innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has seven quality starts in 14 chances this season.

In 14 starts, Hendricks has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Smyly Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger

