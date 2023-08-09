Cubs vs. Mets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs will take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Mets have +100 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this contest.
Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-120
|+100
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won 59.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (32-22).
- Chicago has gone 26-16 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (61.9% winning percentage).
- The Cubs have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-49-4).
- The Cubs have collected a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|32-28
|27-27
|24-27
|35-28
|39-39
|20-16
