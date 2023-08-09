Wednesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (59-55) and the New York Mets (51-62) matching up at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 9.

The Mets will look to David Peterson (3-7) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (4-6).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Cubs have come away with 23 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 20-25 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (579 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule