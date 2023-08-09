Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .447 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .331 with 18 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 27 walks.
- Bellinger is batting .625 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 64 of 83 games this year (77.1%) Bellinger has picked up a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (34.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 83), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, Bellinger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 59.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (18.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.335
|AVG
|.326
|.386
|OBP
|.377
|.576
|SLG
|.535
|23
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|23
|28/14
|K/BB
|26/13
|11
|SB
|6
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peterson (3-7 with a 5.65 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw three scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.65, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.