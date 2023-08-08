Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yasmani Grandal -- .152 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 28 walks while hitting .244.
- In 47 of 91 games this year (51.6%) Grandal has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (19.8%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (23.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.8%).
- In 22 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|50
|.230
|AVG
|.254
|.293
|OBP
|.332
|.344
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|23
|26/9
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Schmidt (7-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.