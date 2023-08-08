The Chicago White Sox (46-68) aim to add to their three-game winning streak when they meet the New York Yankees (58-55) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Touki Toussaint (1-4, 3.92 ERA).

White Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (1-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .190 against him.

Toussaint has yet to register a quality start so far this season.

Toussaint will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.1 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

The Yankees will send Schmidt (7-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.35 ERA this season with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 23 games.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Clarke Schmidt vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 469 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .237 for the campaign with 125 home runs, 20th in the league.

The White Sox have gone 6-for-21 with two home runs and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

