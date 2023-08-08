You can see player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Luis Robert and others on the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox before their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 114 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .270/.323/.558 on the season.

Robert hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2 at Guardians Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 99 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 61 runs.

He has a .253/.319/.440 slash line so far this season.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (7-6) for his 23rd start of the season.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Schmidt will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Aug. 3 5.0 4 2 2 4 1 at Orioles Jul. 29 5.0 5 3 3 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 5.2 5 3 3 2 1 at Rockies Jul. 15 6.0 3 2 2 8 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 0.2 0 0 0 1 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 114 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.336/.448 so far this season.

Torres has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 58 hits with 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.406/.626 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 4 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

