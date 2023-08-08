Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (58-55) will clash with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (46-68) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, August 8. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +130 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (7-6, 4.35 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-4, 3.92 ERA)

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 67 times and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

The Yankees have gone 22-8 (winning 73.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The White Sox have won in 26, or 34.7%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the White Sox have won eight of 24 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

