The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.397) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 101st in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 76 of 104 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has hit a home run in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 34 games this season (32.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.4%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 47 .293 AVG .256 .355 OBP .306 .430 SLG .357 19 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 32/18 K/BB 32/12 15 SB 10

