Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert, who went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (114) this season.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 89th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Robert enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .333 with one homer.
- Robert has had a hit in 76 of 110 games this season (69.1%), including multiple hits 29 times (26.4%).
- Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's homered in 28 of them (25.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.2% of his games this year, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 54 of 110 games this year, and more than once 16 times.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|57
|.267
|AVG
|.272
|.322
|OBP
|.324
|.592
|SLG
|.530
|32
|XBH
|29
|15
|HR
|15
|31
|RBI
|33
|53/11
|K/BB
|81/12
|2
|SB
|12
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (7-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
