On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (hitting .471 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 107 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .272 with 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Candelario has gotten a hit in 68 of 106 games this year (64.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (25.5%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 106), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.0% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (15.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 48 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 48 .571 AVG .272 .640 OBP .351 .905 SLG .511 5 XBH 22 1 HR 10 3 RBI 29 2/4 K/BB 45/18 1 SB 5

