The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .220 with five doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Sheets has had a hit in 39 of 81 games this season (48.1%), including multiple hits six times (7.4%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (9.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.0% of his games this year, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (21.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .188 AVG .248 .266 OBP .315 .281 SLG .425 3 XBH 10 3 HR 5 13 RBI 15 23/11 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings