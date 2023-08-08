Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .275.

Jimenez has had a hit in 58 of 78 games this year (74.4%), including multiple hits 19 times (24.4%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 78), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.3% of his games this season, Jimenez has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 32 times this season (41.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .304 AVG .247 .338 OBP .296 .446 SLG .460 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 24 32/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings