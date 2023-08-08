Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 8 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .262.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (27.3%).

In 15 games this year, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (36 of 99), with two or more RBI 13 times (13.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40 of 99 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .285 AVG .236 .350 OBP .340 .500 SLG .401 22 XBH 15 10 HR 7 35 RBI 20 50/19 K/BB 57/27 1 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings