Pete Alonso leads the New York Mets (51-61) into a contest versus the Chicago Cubs (58-55), a game after homering twice in an 11-2 victory over the Cubs, at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (6-6) to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (3-6) will take the ball for the Mets.

Cubs vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (6-6, 5.36 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.60 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (6-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, a 2.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.404 in 19 games this season.

He has three quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.60 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 36-year-old has put together a 6.60 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.

Carrasco has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Carrasco has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this outing.

In one of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Carlos Carrasco vs. Cubs

He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks eighth in the league with 987 total hits (on a .257 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 135 total home runs (13th in MLB action).

Carrasco has a 1.35 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 6 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .200 batting average over one appearance.

