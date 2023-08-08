When the Chicago Cubs (58-55) and New York Mets (51-61) meet at Citi Field on Tuesday, August 8, Jameson Taillon will get the ball for the Cubs, while the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (6-6, 5.36 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (3-6, 6.60 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 31 out of the 53 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a 16-9 record (winning 64% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Cubs have a 3-1 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Mets have been victorious in 10, or 25.6%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mets have won one of 13 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+120) Cody Bellinger 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+110) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+225) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Ian Happ 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +175 - 2nd

