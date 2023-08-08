Cody Bellinger and Francisco Lindor will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.

Chicago is 11th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.257).

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (576 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Cubs strike out 9 times per game, the No. 21 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago's 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.289).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.36 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Taillon has registered three quality starts this year.

Taillon will look to continue a 12-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Drew Smyly Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint

