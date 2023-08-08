Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mets (+110). A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Cubs vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

The Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago games have gone over the total three straight times, and the average total in this stretch was nine runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have put together a 31-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.5% of those games).

Chicago has gone 20-10 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-48-4).

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-28 26-27 24-27 34-28 38-39 20-16

