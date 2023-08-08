Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (58-55) and the New York Mets (51-61) matching up at Citi Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 8.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (6-6) against the Mets and Carlos Carrasco (3-6).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: SNY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
  • The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 31, or 58.5%, of those games.
  • Chicago is 16-9 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 576 total runs this season.
  • The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 3 Reds W 5-3 Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
August 4 Braves L 8-0 Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
August 5 Braves W 8-6 Javier Assad vs Bryce Elder
August 6 Braves W 6-4 Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton
August 7 @ Mets L 11-2 Drew Smyly vs Kodai Senga
August 8 @ Mets - Jameson Taillon vs Carlos Carrasco
August 9 @ Mets - Kyle Hendricks vs David Peterson
August 11 @ Blue Jays - TBA vs José Berríos
August 12 @ Blue Jays - Justin Steele vs Chris Bassitt
August 13 @ Blue Jays - Drew Smyly vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
August 15 White Sox - Jameson Taillon vs Touki Toussaint

