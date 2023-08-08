The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.394 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .268.

Morel has gotten a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.9%).

In 24.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has driven in a run in 32 games this season (45.7%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), with two or more runs eight times (11.4%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .265 AVG .270 .313 OBP .360 .508 SLG .541 15 XBH 15 8 HR 9 32 RBI 21 51/10 K/BB 41/15 3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings