Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Adley Rutschman and others are available in the Houston Astros-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Valdez Stats

The Astros' Framber Valdez (9-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts, Valdez has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 6.4 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks fourth, 1.074 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 119 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .295/.375/.505 so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 2 at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 105 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.343/.412 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 4 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 65 walks and 53 RBI (111 total hits).

He's slashed .272/.371/.422 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 vs. Mets Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 43 walks and 63 RBI (104 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .254/.328/.476 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0

