On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Read More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .342.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 131st in slugging.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

In 101 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Benintendi has had an RBI in 25 games this season (24.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 55 .292 AVG .263 .363 OBP .325 .368 SLG .348 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 10 RBI 21 32/19 K/BB 32/19 6 SB 5

Yankees Pitching Rankings