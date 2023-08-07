Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .246 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (47 of 90), with more than one hit 18 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (8.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has an RBI in 21 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.4%.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|50
|.233
|AVG
|.254
|.292
|OBP
|.332
|.350
|SLG
|.385
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|23
|26/8
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole (10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (1.040), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
