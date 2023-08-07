Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .273 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 49 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 76), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has had an RBI in 31 games this year (40.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.273
|AVG
|.273
|.306
|OBP
|.318
|.432
|SLG
|.446
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|21
|29/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.25 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
