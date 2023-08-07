Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .368 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .244.
- Anderson has had a hit in 52 of 87 games this year (59.8%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.7%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 32.2% of his games this season (28 of 87), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|49
|.221
|AVG
|.260
|.250
|OBP
|.309
|.275
|SLG
|.304
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|47/14
|2
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 24th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks first, 1.040 WHIP ranks third, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th.
