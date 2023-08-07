Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.396) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 75 of 103 games this season (72.8%), including 34 multi-hit games (33.0%).
- In 7.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 34 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|46
|.293
|AVG
|.251
|.355
|OBP
|.302
|.430
|SLG
|.354
|19
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|32/18
|K/BB
|30/12
|15
|SB
|10
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (7-6 with a 3.25 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.