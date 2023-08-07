Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .375 this season while batting .247 with 78 walks and 57 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 97th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his games this season (67 of 109), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this season (32 of 109), with more than one RBI 16 times (14.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|51
|.233
|AVG
|.262
|.352
|OBP
|.399
|.398
|SLG
|.437
|19
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|6
|33
|RBI
|20
|62/38
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (136 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.25 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
