Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Yankees - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Elvis Andrus (hitting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks.
- In 51.4% of his games this year (38 of 74), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 4.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Andrus has driven in a run in 14 games this year (18.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23.0% of his games this season (17 of 74), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|41
|.257
|AVG
|.197
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|.324
|SLG
|.314
|5
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|14
|22/11
|K/BB
|25/10
|4
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-2) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (1.040), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
