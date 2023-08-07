The New York Mets hope to end their six-game losing run against the Chicago Cubs (58-54), on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (7-6, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (8-7, 4.95 ERA).

Cubs vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (7-6, 3.25 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

Smyly (8-7 with a 4.95 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 34-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.95, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.

Smyly is looking to collect his sixth quality start of the season.

Smyly is trying to collect his 14th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Drew Smyly vs. Mets

He will face a Mets offense that ranks 21st in the league with 480 total runs scored while batting .236 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .398 slugging percentage (22nd in MLB action) and has hit a total of 137 home runs (11th in the league).

Smyly has pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out five against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (7-6) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing 11 hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.25 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.5 walks per nine across 20 games.

He has eight quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Senga has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 20 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Kodai Senga vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 574 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 13th in the league.

The Cubs have gone 6-for-21 with two doubles and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

