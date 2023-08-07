Francisco Lindor and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs meet at Citi Field on Monday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 120 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 30 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.331/.396 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 100 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 27 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .326/.378/.547 on the season.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 25 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 48 walks and 69 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped 17 bases.

He's slashing .241/.328/.470 on the year.

Lindor hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Orioles Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 at Royals Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has put up 84 hits with 11 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .220/.312/.503 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

