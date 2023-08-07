On Monday, August 7 at 7:10 PM ET, Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets (50-61) host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (58-54) in the series opener at Citi Field.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (7-6, 3.25 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.95 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 37, or 54.4%, of the 68 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have a record of 37-31 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (54.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 20-25 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Cubs had a record of 3-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+270) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.