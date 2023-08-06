On Sunday, August 6 at 12:05 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) host the Chicago White Sox (44-68) at Progressive Field in the rubber match of the series. Xzavion Curry will get the ball for the Guardians, while Jesse Scholtens will take the mound for the White Sox.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Curry - CLE (3-1, 2.90 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.07 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 57 times and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 19-10 record (winning 65.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (32.9%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.