The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 124 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 459 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In three starts this season, Scholtens has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.6 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jesse Scholtens Andrew Heaney 8/2/2023 Rangers L 11-1 Away Dylan Cease Dane Dunning 8/3/2023 Rangers L 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Max Scherzer 8/4/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 8/5/2023 Guardians W 7-4 Away Michael Kopech Noah Syndergaard 8/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees - Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees - Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees - Home Mike Clevinger Luis Severino 8/11/2023 Brewers - Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff

