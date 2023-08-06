How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan will square off against the Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at Progressive Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Odds
|Guardians vs White Sox Prediction
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 124 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 this season.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 459 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.381 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesse Scholtens (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In three starts this season, Scholtens has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.6 innings per appearance.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Andrew Heaney
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Dane Dunning
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-3
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-4
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Xzavion Curry
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Severino
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.