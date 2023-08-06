White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (54-57) taking on the Chicago White Sox (44-68) at 12:05 PM (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Guardians, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Guardians will give the nod to Xzavion Curry (3-1) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-4).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 5, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 73 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (32.9%) in those games.
- Chicago has a mark of 9-25 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (459 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.65 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Jesse Scholtens vs Andrew Heaney
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|L 11-1
|Dylan Cease vs Dane Dunning
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|L 5-3
|Touki Toussaint vs Max Scherzer
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|W 7-4
|Michael Kopech vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Xzavion Curry
|August 7
|Yankees
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
|August 8
|Yankees
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Severino
|August 11
|Brewers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
