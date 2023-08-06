Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .275.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 56 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 13 games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .306 AVG .245 .340 OBP .297 .451 SLG .463 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings