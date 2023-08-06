Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .275.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 56 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.306
|AVG
|.245
|.340
|OBP
|.297
|.451
|SLG
|.463
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|36/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
