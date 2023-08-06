Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Xzavion Curry on the hill, on August 6 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .275.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in 56 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • In 13 games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this year (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.306 AVG .245
.340 OBP .297
.451 SLG .463
11 XBH 16
5 HR 8
24 RBI 23
31/8 K/BB 36/11
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Guardians will send Curry (3-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
