The Atlanta Braves (70-38) and Chicago Cubs (57-54) square off on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-9) for the Braves and Justin Steele (12-3) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-9, 3.62 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (12-3, 3.03 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 21st of the season. He is 12-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 106 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.

Steele is looking to secure his 14th quality start of the season in this game.

Steele is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 appearances this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (10-9) will take the mound for the Braves, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.1 walks per nine across 21 games.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 21 starts this season.

Morton has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 21 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 39-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 26th, 1.425 WHIP ranks 56th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

