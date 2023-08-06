On Sunday, August 6 at 2:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (70-38) visit the Chicago Cubs (57-54) at Wrigley Field in the rubber game of the series. Charlie Morton will get the nod for the Braves, while Justin Steele will take the hill for the Cubs.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +105 moneyline odds to win.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-9, 3.62 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (12-3, 3.03 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 95 times this season and won 62, or 65.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Braves have a 58-27 record (winning 68.2% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Cubs have come away with 22 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 15 of 36 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

