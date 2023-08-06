Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will see Justin Steele at the rubber for the Chicago Cubs in the final game of a three-game series, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Chicago is ninth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 568.

The Cubs have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.281 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele (12-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed nine hits in six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 20 starts this season.

Steele will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt

