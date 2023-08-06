The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry

Xzavion Curry TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.

In 76 of 100 games this season (76.0%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).

In 100 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (5.0%).

He has scored in 41 games this season (41.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.0%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 55 .298 AVG .263 .370 OBP .325 .375 SLG .348 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 21 31/19 K/BB 32/19 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings