Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Guardians Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Guardians
|White Sox vs Guardians Odds
|White Sox vs Guardians Prediction
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 132nd in slugging.
- In 76 of 100 games this season (76.0%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- In 100 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (24.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (5.0%).
- He has scored in 41 games this season (41.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|55
|.298
|AVG
|.263
|.370
|OBP
|.325
|.375
|SLG
|.348
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|21
|31/19
|K/BB
|32/19
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.87 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 115 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Curry (3-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 2.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.