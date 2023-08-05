Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tim Anderson (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Explore More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .243 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- In 51 of 86 games this season (59.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 86 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (20.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (28 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|48
|.221
|AVG
|.259
|.250
|OBP
|.309
|.275
|SLG
|.299
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|10
|32/6
|K/BB
|46/14
|2
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.68 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 6.68 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .299 to his opponents.
