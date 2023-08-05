Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .292 with one homer.
- Hoerner has gotten at least one hit in 74.3% of his games this season (75 of 101), with at least two hits 34 times (33.7%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (7.9%), homering in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has an RBI in 34 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.9%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|46
|.302
|AVG
|.251
|.357
|OBP
|.302
|.443
|SLG
|.354
|19
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/12
|14
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (8-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.18 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.18), 25th in WHIP (1.192), and 57th in K/9 (6.6).
