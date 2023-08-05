The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks.

Madrigal has recorded a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.8%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Madrigal has had an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%).

In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .283 AVG .278 .355 OBP .333 .374 SLG .361 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 7 RBI 11 9/5 K/BB 7/4 4 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings