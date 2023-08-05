Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.537 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 183 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 104 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .272 with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 24th in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 103 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.2% of them.
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (15.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Candelario has driven in a run in 33 games this season (32.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (45.6%), including 13 games with multiple runs (12.6%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|48
|.600
|AVG
|.272
|.647
|OBP
|.351
|.800
|SLG
|.511
|3
|XBH
|22
|0
|HR
|10
|1
|RBI
|29
|2/2
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks eighth, 1.192 WHIP ranks 25th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 57th.
