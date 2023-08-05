Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ian Happ (.686 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Braves Player Props
|Cubs vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Braves Odds
|Cubs vs Braves Prediction
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 95th in slugging.
- In 60.7% of his games this season (65 of 107), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (30 of 107), with two or more RBI 15 times (14.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (39 of 107), with two or more runs 12 times (11.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.234
|AVG
|.262
|.357
|OBP
|.399
|.391
|SLG
|.437
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|20
|61/38
|K/BB
|50/40
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.18), 25th in WHIP (1.192), and 57th in K/9 (6.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.