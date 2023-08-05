How to Watch the Cubs vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Bryce Elder, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs have hit 132 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 10th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.
- The Cubs rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 560.
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.17) in the majors this season.
- Cubs pitchers have a 1.275 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in five straight appearances.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
|8/1/2023
|Reds
|W 20-9
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Ben Lively
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|W 16-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|L 8-0
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|José Berríos
