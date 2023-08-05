Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Bryce Elder, who is the named starter for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 132 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Chicago ranks 10th in the majors with a .420 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 560.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.17) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.275 WHIP this season, 16th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will send Javier Assad to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in five straight appearances.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds W 20-9 Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds W 16-6 Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds W 5-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves L 8-0 Home Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves - Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets - Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets - Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away - José Berríos

