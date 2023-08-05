Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (70-37) and Chicago Cubs (56-54) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on August 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-2) to the mound, while Javier Assad (1-2) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Cubs' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 10 times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (560 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.17 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule