After batting .350 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .319 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Bellinger is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 60 of 79 games this year (75.9%) Bellinger has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in 15 of them (19.0%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this year (41.8%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 58.2% of his games this season (46 of 79), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .323 AVG .314 .370 OBP .368 .561 SLG .511 21 XBH 12 9 HR 7 31 RBI 20 28/12 K/BB 24/13 9 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings