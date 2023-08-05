Christopher Morel and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves and Bryce Elder on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .273.
  • Morel has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (23.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.4% of his games in 2023 (17 of 67), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Morel has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (46.3%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (20.9%).
  • He has scored in 37 of 67 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 32
.272 AVG .275
.316 OBP .356
.528 SLG .550
15 XBH 15
8 HR 9
31 RBI 21
48/9 K/BB 40/13
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.18), 25th in WHIP (1.192), and 57th in K/9 (6.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
