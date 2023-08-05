Andrew Vaughn -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on August 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .249 with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 70.3% of his games this season (71 of 101), with at least two hits 21 times (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 101), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has an RBI in 38 of 101 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 38.6% of his games this season (39 of 101), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.0%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .256 AVG .243 .333 OBP .302 .478 SLG .376 20 XBH 19 10 HR 3 29 RBI 29 32/15 K/BB 54/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings