Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .247.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 45 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has had an RBI in 21 games this season (24.1%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 4.6%.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.233
|AVG
|.258
|.292
|OBP
|.331
|.350
|SLG
|.396
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|23
|26/8
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
